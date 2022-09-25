Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale LIVE: Rubina, Jannat, Mr Faisu, Mohit & Tushar fight for trophy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale LIVE updates

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale LIVE: Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show has finally come to an end and the winner of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be announced today. The top 5 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia will be seen fighting against each other for the winner's trophy. Kanika Mann was eliminated yesterday and could not make it to the top five. After nerve-wrenching and life-threatening stunts, it will be exciting to witness who lifts the trophy. The prize money for this season is still not disclosed. To note, Maruti Suzuki was the official sponsor of the stunt-based reality show and the winner will also take a Swift car home. Check out this space for the LIVE updates of the grand finale episode.

