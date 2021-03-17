Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITSHETTY/SHEFALIJARIWALA Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala participating in Rohit Shetty's show? Find out

Shefali Jariwali, who rose to fame with her popular song 'Kaanta Laga' impressed fans with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Soon after the end of the show, she went missing from the small screen as she was busy with some of her web shows, music albums and live events. Well, it seems that fans are soon going to witness her on the television screen once again. According to the latest reports, Shefali has been offered stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, KKK happens to be one of the most popular shows of the small screen which begins after the end of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

According to a report in Spotboye, "Shefali has received a call to participate in the reality show. And she has also shown interest but things are not finalised yet. If all goes well, she will be seen in the show." There isn't any official announcement from the side of makers or the actress till now but if the reports turn out to be true, then watching Shefali perform dangerous stunts will surely be an interesting watch.

Further talking about the new season, several other celebrities like-- Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Malik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star, Puru Chibber have been approached.

The previous season of the reality show witnessed Karishma Tanna emerging out as the winner. The show was shot in Bulgaria and had celebs like Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Coming back to Shefali, she is currently enjoying her holidays in Maldives with husband Parag Tyagi. Check out their beautiful pictures here:

On the work front, Shefali was last seen in a music video opposite singer-composer Mia Singh. Watch out their song 'Honthon Pe Bas' here:

Don't forget to watch Shefali's popular song 'Kanta Laga:'