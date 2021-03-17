Rubina Dilaik returning to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki? Her new post hints so!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik returning to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has garnered substantial fame in the Colors TV soap Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she portrayed the lead role of Soumya Singh. The actress' latest photos hint that the actor might soon be returning to the serial. She played the role of a transgender, for four years. However, she quit the show last year. Now, with a new Instagram post, the actress has left fans curious about her speculated re-entry in the TV show.

Dropping a major hint about rejoining the show, the Shakti actress posted a photo of herself dressed in traditional red attire. She is seen wearing a red-golden blouse with kajra and heavy gold jewellery. Rubina captioned her post, "Reinventing."

In another post, she shared a close-up picture of her gold earring (Jhumka) and wrote, "Reviving."

Take a look:

Curious about her return, many of her fans commented on her post asking if she was back in 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. A fan asked, "Are you back in Shakti." Another wrote, "So excited to see shakti. I have never watch you as soumya."

"Are you reviving back to shakti ??" read a comment.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to come together in a music video, Marjaneya which will release on March 18. The video marks Rubina-Abhinav's first collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar.

For those unversed, Rubina emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and had openly spoken about going for a divorce with her husband Abhinav Shukla in the show. However, she later confessed that the show mended their relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore.