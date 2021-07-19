Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli becomes first contestant to get evicted, pens apology for fans

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on Saturday. The contestants gave a tough fight to each other. Unfortunately, Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to be evicted from the show. Nikki aborted three consecutive stunts stating that she is physically and mentally exhausted. A few hours after the episode premiered, Nikki took to Instagram and penned a long note apologising her fans and followers for disappointing them.

She shared a video from one of the stunts from the episode, in which she was asked to enter a water tank filled with a few fish. While she got into the tank and attempted the stunt but she couldn't complete it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt."

"It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. See you all for my next super soon!", she concluded.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Nikki was a popular contestant of the Bigg Boss 14 reality show. Soon after the show ended the actress was flooded with many projects. She moved to California for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While talking to In Times Now she talked about her first stunt, "Every day, there was a low moment for me because 4th (May) my brother went and on the 13th we were shooting for our episodes. And on the 13th itself, I performed my first stunt. So obviously, it was worst for me because I was dying from inside. And I am not that mature that I can control everything."