KBC 12: Reunuka Shahane participates in Amitabh Bachchan’s show with Chhattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav

Actress Renuka Shahane featured as a participant in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 this Saturday. She graced her presence with a 50-yr-old activist Phoolbasan Yadav from Chhattisgarh who is working for women empowerment through Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti.

Phoolbasan Yadav has been helping economically backward women of her state to stand on their feet and become financially independent. After being welcomed in the show by the host Big B, she said, “Firstly, I would really want to thank everyone. It feels like a dream to be here on this platform.They say that if you have dedication and the will power, you can achieve everything. I would like to thank my Guru dev because of whom I am here today. I would also like to thank my team of 2 lakh women from Maa Bamleshwari and every household from Chhattisgarh.”

Meanwhile, Rehuka Shahane even took to her social media to share a few glimpses of the episode. In one of her captions she even thanked the show for welcoming her. The actress wrote, “Gratitude for the opportunity given to me by @sonytvofficial #kaunbanegacrorepati to meeting this brave, inspiring lady Padmashree Phool Basan Yadavji in the #KaramveerSpecial this Friday. Also gratitude for the opportunity of being in the presence of the living legend Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir. Phool Basan ji shows how revolutions can be brought about by the will of one woman. Naman to her life work.”

