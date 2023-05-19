Kapil Sharma matches steps with Rema on Calm Down song| Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma adds his own desi twist to the Calm Down song with Rema. Watch this fun video

Kapil Sharma hosted the international singer Rema, best known for his viral song Calm Down with Selena Gomez, on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen breaking into a dance with Rema on his song. However, he couldn’t help but add his own twist to the song.

In the video, Rema and Kapil Sharma are seen matching steps. While Rema is dressed in a jazzy black outfit, Kapil opted for a pink shirt and a pair of pants. At first, the duo merely grooved together but within a few seconds, Kapil channeled his inner Bollywood bug and got Rema to match his steps. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow."

Friends and fans took to the comments section and praised Kapil. Badshah commented on the video, “Pehle 10 seconds to control kiya paaji ne bas fer khul gaye (Kapil controlled himself for the first 10 seconds and then danced freely).” Tanmay Bhat wrote, “This gonna be epic." A fan also wrote, "Kapil bhai please talk to him only in English," with laughing emojis. Another asked, “Vai English bolna padha hoga kaise (you had to speak in English…how did you do it)?”

Rema is known for creating Afrobeats music with musicians like Wizkid and Burna Boy. On February 11, 2022, Rema released Calm Down from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. A Remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez followed in August. Since then, the song has become a major and taken the world over with its smooth beats. It has been performed by Rema during his multiple concerts in Mumbai, Delhi, and other locations.

Whereas Kapil recently walked the ramp with his three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma at a fashion show. This was Anayra's debut ramp walk. The father-daughter duo was seen in black, holding hands as they walked together on the ramp.

