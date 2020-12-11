Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra turns one; inside photos from her birthday celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra turns one

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was on cloud nine on Thursday as he celebrated the first birthday of his darling angel Anayra. The comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath's daughter turned one on December 10th and the duo celebrated her special day with a small celebration at home. Kapil took to his Instagram to share the inside photos of the party with his fans and also thanked the well-wishers for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday...Ginni n Kapil."

Kapil Sharma shared pictures of the birthday day dressed in a cute pink frock flaunting her infectious smile while posing with the cake. Another photo shows Anayra with her grandmother. In the third picture, Anayra is seen sitting with the cake, her cheeks are covered with cake and Kapil Sharma is looking at his little munchkin with all the love. The last is the family photo with Kapil and Ginni bwearing black outfits that says "Anayra turns One" on them.

On a related note, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to be blessed with another baby soon. The couple hasn't officially announced that but rumours are rife that Ginni is expecting her second child. Many reports suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January. Reports also suggest that Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to help her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy.

During Karwachauth celebrations, comedian Bharti Singh came live on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into their celebrations. During the same, she gave a glimpse of Ginni Chatrath with a baby bump. Also during Diwali pictures, Ginni can be seen hiding her baby bump behind a chair in their family photo featuring Kapil, his mother and their daughter Anayra.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. On December 10, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Anayra. Announcing the arrival of his little princess, Kapil had tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Later in January this year, the comedian announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image. This was the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.

