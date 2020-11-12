Kapil Sharma enjoys 'paranthas' with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar. Photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma enjoys 'paranthas' with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu and his Shayari ever since he had to leave the show post the controversy. Archana Puran Singh has replaced him on The Kapil Sharma Show and is doing a fine job but fans still miss the original owner of that hot seat. Recently, Kapil Sharma met Navjot Singh Sidhu during his trip to Punjab and also enjoyed 'paranthas' with him in Amritsar. Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared some special moments from his meet and wrote, Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time... thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji."

The pictures show Kapil Sharma having a meal with Navjot Singh Sidhu and a few others. In one of the photos, the duo can be seen hugging each other, presumably seeing off each other after spending quality time together. Check out the viral photos here-

Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared a couple of photos with Kapil and wrote, "Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi and Gurjot." In the photos, the duo can be seen sharing a laugh. He also shared a video in which Kapil with his sense of humour is seen making them laugh. The video ends with Sidhu saying his tagline, "Dil khush kar dia, sardar khush hua." The video also reads, "Kapil Sharma A cup of joy."

Watch the video here-

While Navjot Singh sidhu is missing from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma doesn't let the audience forget him a she keeps turning up to entertain the viewer by stepping into the shpoes of Sidhu. The comedian is frequently seen playing Sidhu on the show.

Speaking about replacing Sidhu, Archana a while back went live on her Instagram handle (as per reports by TellyChakkar) and said, "I understand that there are lots of Sidhu fans and I don’t have any hassle. It is a job and I have not taken his chair. Another thing I want to add is that Kapil says in the show that ‘Apne Sidhu ki chair le li’ agar Kapil serious hota toh kya mai hasti uske upar, ya woh uske bare mai joke banate. It is funny either it is so true that the audience understands ya woh sach se itna door hota hai ki ridiculous hota hai."

