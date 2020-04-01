Kapil Sharma sends internet into meltdown with daughter Anayra's pics from Kanjak Poojan

Kapil Sharma shared a photo of his daughter Anayra on Instagram

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of his 3-months-old daughter Anayra on the eighth day of Navratri. Posting two pictures of baby Anayra from Kanjak Poojan of Navratri, Kapil wrote: "Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter 3monthsold #gratitude". The baby girl dressed in pink and yellow ethnic dress looked adorable.



Check out the post below:

As soon as he posted the picture, it got flooded with comments such as "cute" and "adorable". Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Mahhi Vij, Ravi Dubey, Neha Kakkar, etc also dropped comments.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chathrath welcomed their first child on December 10 last year. The couple officially introduced Anayra on Instagram almost a month after she was born. "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma," Kapil captioned his post in January. Have a look:

Announcing the news of the arrival of his first child, an overwhelmed Kapil wrote on Twitter: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."