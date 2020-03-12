Kapil Sharma, Asim Riaz and other celebs urge fans to wear masks amid coronavirus outbreak

The world these days is fighting with the pandemic coronavirus which started off from China's Wuhan city. Various advisories are being given out by the governments are people are being asked to opt for preventive measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. In India too, the confirmed cases have risen to 73. In the wake of spreading information, comedian Kapil Sharma and many other celebrities shared tips and pictures on how prevention can be taken.

Kapil while traveling in a flight wrote, "Saavdhani mein hi suraksha hai (taking precaution is the best form of security) #saynotohandshake." He was seen wearing a mask and with folded hands.

Celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya, who are these days holidaying in Bhopal shared pictures wearing masks on social media and wrote, "Love in the times of Corona. #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona."

Asim Riaz who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 canceled his visit to an event in Jammu Kashmir due to the widespread disease.

Actor Shivin Narang who had to travel to Kyrgyzstan for work took all the necessary precautions while traveling. He said, "It was a short work trip to Kyrgyzstan. I went there for a music video. The whole world is having trouble with the coronavirus and one should take proper precautions to avoid any issue. Prevention is better than cure."

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary also shared a video for his fans and wrote, "Be safe from corona virus. pls karona hand shake sirf karo Namaste."

