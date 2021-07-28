Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals he wasn't invited to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding: 'Not sad about it'

Bigg Boss 14 fame-singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar are head over heels in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in a lavish affair in Mumbai on July 16. The couple also hosted a sangeet party which was attended by many of their friends from the BB house and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 including Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia among others. However, Jaan Kumar Sanu was not present. Both the singers did not bond perfectly well during their stint in the BB14 and got embroiled in certain arguments.

Speaking about the same, Jaan in his latest interview with Zoom, revealed that he was not invited to the wedding. The singer also mentioned that he wishes well for the couple but would not have gone if he was invited. Jaan also cleared that he holds no grudges against the couple for it. He wished luck to the couple and also said that he is 'not sad about not being invited'.

Jaan said, “I wish all the best to Rahul and Disha. I am glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful and it looked like something out of a fairytale. I am not at all sad about not being invited. Rahul had his own guestlist and I guess I have got to respect that. But no sadness, I am very happy for them.”

“But honestly, even if Rahul would have invited me, I don't think I would have gone because there are a certain number of things that have gone south with us. So I wish him all the best and hope he does great and he has a very happy married life,” he added.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party was a star-studded event with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni in attendance.

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali, Monalisa open up on their roles in 'Dhappa'