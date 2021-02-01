Jaan Kumar Sanu reacts to Nikki Tamboli's allegations of forcibly kissing her: She is a loose mouth

Image Source : TWITTER/@JAANKUMARSANU,@MADANRAO20 Jaan Kumar Sanu reacts to Nikki Tamboli's allegations of forcibly kissing her

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and actress Nikki Tamboli's bonding had always been in the headlines before the former got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Their fights and patch-up kept the viewers entertained. However, things turned sour between the two friends when Nikki alleged that Jaan tried to kiss her forcefully. In a recent interview with TOI, Jaan reacted to the allegations and claimed that Nikki is a 'loose mouth.' He claimed that she doesn't think before saying anything and often accuses people without any solid understanding of the situation.

Jaan Kumar Sanu said, "I did not kiss Nikki at all. And let me tell you, I have been brought up by my mother to respect people. Nikki is a loose mouth. Ponder a while, didn't she say something just 3/4 days ago very derogatory in an unparliamentary language about Vikas Gupta getting too close for comfort with Devoleena Bhattacharjee? And, isn't that so irrelevant, rather indigestible?"

Further talking about his fri4endship with Nikki during the initial weeks of the controversial reality show, Jaan said that he got attached to the actress but was never in love with her. He said, "I was attached to her. But that is all that was there to it. I was not in love with Nikki. Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop. I was (also) not attracted to her either."

While the singer shared a close friendship with Nikki Tamboli, he doesn't think that she can win the show. For Jaan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are playing well and deserve to win.

With just three weeks left for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, all the contestants are trying their best to survive in the house. Currently, Rubina-Abhinav, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are fighting to win the title. Mastermind Vikas Gupta got evicted on Sunday after he refused to use his Joker Card to evict Eijaz Khan.