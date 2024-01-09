Is Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal hosting MTV Splitsvilla X5 with Sunny Leone?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Is Sunny Kaushal hosting Splitsvilla X5 with Leone?

MTV's popular dating show Splitsvilla is returning once again with its new season. The show is quite famous among the youngsters. Recently the promo of the show has also been released. This season too is going to be hosted by Bollywood's Baby Doll i.e. Sunny Leone. However, ever since Ranvijay Singha stopped hosting the show, every season there's a new host opposite Leone. And if reports are to be believed then, this time Bollywood actor Sunny Kushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal has been roped to host the show.

Sunny Kaushal was approached for Splitsvilla X5

Yes, the makers of the show have approached Sunny Kaushal. This time Arjun Bijlani will not host the show. This is the reason why now the makers are looking for a new face and have approached Shiddat famed actor Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, the makers have also approached many well-known TV actors incase the Bollywood actor says no to hosting a scripted reality show. The names of Karan Wahi, Karan Thakkar, Ritwik Dhanjani, and Pulkit Samrat are included in this list. However, no one's name has been approved yet. Now it remains to be seen who hosts the Splitsvilla 15 with Sunny Leone this time.

The Instagram Page of Splitsvilla even shares the promo with Sunny asking the splitsvillans to guess her co-host. See the video here:

Let us tell you that the last season of Splitisvilla was hosted by Arjun Bijlani after Ranvijay. But this time he will not be able to host this season. The actor has also given his reason regarding this. Arjun revealed that he will not be able to host this season because the demand for his daily show has increased and he is busy shooting for his serials.

