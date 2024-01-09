Vijay Deverakonda's team refutes engagement rumours with Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda's team refutes engagement rumours

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is in the headlines for her professional life as well as her personal life. Recently there were reports that the actress is soon going to get engaged with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Now the truth of this news has come to light. Now the actor's team has broken its silence on their engagement news. According to the report of IANS, the news of the engagement has been declared false by the team.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, there was news recently that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are going to get engaged soon. Moreover, the news further stated that they might get engaged next month i.e. in the second week of February.

However, the actors may have never accepted their relationship in media but their PDA and social media engagement states the opposite. Moreover, there has been news about this couple is dating each other secretly for quite some time now. For the unversed, their first meeting was during the shooting of their superhit film 'Geeta Govindam'. It is said that both of them came close to each other during this film.

The film performed well at the box office, after which both were seen in 'Dear Comrade'. Both have been seen together on many occasions and even many glimpses of them holidaying together abroad have also surfaced. These pictures have also given rise to rumours of their relationship.

On Rashmika and Vijay's work front

Rashmika who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal will soon be seen with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from this, films like 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend' and 'Chaava' are also in her kitty. On the other hand, Vijay was last seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Khushi which was average at the Indian box office. He will next be seen in 'Family Star' and 'VD 12'.