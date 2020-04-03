Is Paras Chhabra's new post about long-distance relationship about Mahira Sharma? Hashtag #Pahira suggests so

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and so-called 'best friends' Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been raising eyebrows of their fans for their frequent social media posts and statements for and about each other. The two were also in the limelight when they were inside the show when Paras's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri broke up with him after seeing him getting close with the Naagin actress. Well, another thing that has caught our attention is the actor's new Instagram post. Is Paras Chhabra missing Mahira Sharma in the time of nationwide lockdown? His Instagram video post with the hashtag #Pahira would suggest as much.

In the cryptic video that he posted on TikTok, Paras is seen talking about long-distance relationships. He explains how such an arrangement can work among two people. Addressing his fans in Hindi, he says: "What is the problem? Long-distance? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet."

The bunch of hashtags in the caption -- particularly #pahira -- is what caught everyone's attention. "This is for you... #paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira," went the caption written by Paras with the video.

Ever since he posted the video, fans have been speculating if Paras is truly missing Mahira. However, it is not sure to whom the video is dedicated as he has used the popular #Pahira -- which stands for Paras and Mahira Sharma.

In a recent live chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra was asked about his relationship status to which the latter replied with some weird and funny expressions and said, "Jo samjhna hai samajh lo." Further, when he was asked by a fan about his wedding with Mahira, he got shocked and replied, "Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen."

