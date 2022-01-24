Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV India's Got Talent 9: Badshah rushes to save a contestant from fire after stunt goes wrong. Watch video

India's Got Talent season 9 began on January 15, 2022, and left the fans in awe of various talented contestants. However, a task in the recent episode went wrong after which celebrity judge Badshah rushes to press the buzzer to stop the same. As per a new promo of an upcoming episode, a contestant named Pritam Nath can be seen introducing himself and his task. During the same, he says, "Mujhe lock kiya jayega. Ghar mein aag laga diya jayega. Ghar jab tak poora jal jaye usse pehle mujhe bahar aana hai." He locks himself in a house made of straw which is later set on fire. The dangerous stunt led to panic on stage and amongst the judges also including Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher.

However, as soon as the task begins, the man gets helpless and is unable to set himself free. He struggles to escape and even the camera recording him blacks out. Meanwhile, Badshah was heard saying, "TV pe kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai mujhe" as soon as he hears Pritam's voice screaming 'Bachao bachao (Save me)," in the background.

The singer-rapper rushes from his seat to press the buzzer to end the task and even asks to call the fire brigade. The promo shared on the official social media handle of the channel was captioned, "#PritamNath took the phrase 'playing with fire' to a whole new level! Will he achieve this dangerous and difficult escape? To find out, watch #IndiasGotTalent Season 9, this Sat-Sun, at 8 PM, only on Sony."

As soon as the same was shared, it caught the attention of Netizens who bashed the makers for allowing such dangerous stunt to happen for the sake of TRPs. Questing India’s Got Talent 9 makers, a user commented, "What kind of show is this?" while another wrote, "Best comedy show for TRP."

For those unversed India's Got Talent is a platform where people are given a chance to showcase their hidden talent be it solo or in groups. This time, the show welcomed a new set of judges who replaced the previous ones-- Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

The show airs at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday. Meanwhile, the first season began in 2009 and had Kirron Kher, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur as the judges