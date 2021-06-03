Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman is all hearts for contestant Pawandeep Rajan as he sings 'Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY OFFICIAL Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman lauds contestant Pawandeep Rajan as he sings 'Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se'

Television popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 this weekend will witness a special episode dedicated to the legendry actress Zeenat Aman. Celebrating 50 years of Zeenat Aman, the contestants will honor the evergreen beauty by singing some of her most famous and chartbuster songs. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan will be seen singing 'Hum Tumhein Chahate Hain Aise' and 'Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se' in the weekend episode.

Pawandeep leaves no stone unturned to make the actress feel special. He walks up to Zeenat Aman and with utmost style, presents a rose to her, and then proceeds to sing the song. Zeenat was in complete awe of Pwandeep's gesture. Apart from this, she also compliments Pawan on his talent of playing a number of instruments.

Zeenat Aman praised him and said, "Aapke rag rag mein music hai."

She also sad, "I am aware that you play a lot of instruments. You’re such a genius because. I tried learning the piano once but got off the habit and now, because of you, I feel encouraged to start learning again.” She further added, “After my song Chura Liya Hai Tumne came out, I was known as, ‘The Girl with the Guitar’ and soon, people will know you as, ‘The Pahadi boy with the Guitar.’ All my blessings are with you."

Talking about the compliments received Pawandeep Rajan shares, “Being appreciated and acknowledged by such a huge icon is beyond words. I am so honored that Zeenat Ji loved my performance and gave me the title ‘Pahadi boy with the guitar’. Her kind words have further motivated me to do better with every performance. It was a great feeling being in the same room and Zeenat Ji. Am eternally grateful for this occurrence."

