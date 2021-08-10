Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan opens up on his 'romantic relationship' with Arunita Kanjilal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEPRAJAN Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep, Arunita's relationship

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all set to close curtains this weekend. The grand finale is on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day and will run for 12 hours. The finalists inlcude Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble. As much as the performances of these contestants have tugged at the heartstrings of the viewers, the 'romantic relationship' of Pawandeep with Arunita has grabbed as many eyeballs. Opening up about their relationship, Rajan clarified that there is nothing romantic between them.

"Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old," Pawandeep told Indian Express.

For the unversed, Pawandeep Rajan has been the winner of The Voice in 2015. However, his 'quest to learn more' led him to Indian Idol 12. He added, "Indian Idol is a platform that gives a lot of respect to artistes, and the kind of exposure it gets you is unmatched. Through the course of the show, we got to sing so many songs and had the best judges and guests to guide us. The reason I got back in the arena was not my will to win but my quest to learn. And I am thankful that after spending so many months on this show, we are now ready to playback."

Meanwhile, Arunita and Pawandeep have already made their way to playback singing even before the show is over. The duo recently sang for music composer and Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya. Their song 'Terii Umeed' was released on the occasion of Himesh Reshammiya's birthday for his album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'.

It was the third song that was released in the album. The first one 'Saansein' was sung by the show's eliminated contestant Sawai Bhatt while the second song titled 'Dagaa' was crooned by Mohd Danish.

Speaking about the same, Himesh said, "Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that every music lover of all genres will love this song."