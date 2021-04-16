Indian Idol 12: Mohammad Danish sings Hanuman Chalisa, contestants perform musical Ramayan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IM_MOHD_DANISH Indian Idol 12: Mohammad Danish sings Hanuman Chalisa, contestants perform musical Ramayana

The contestants of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, are all set to perform the musical Ramayan in the upcoming Ram Navmi special episodes. This will be the first time on Indian television that Ramayan will be performed. To make the episode even more special, famous sand artists of India will also showcase their skills alongside the singers. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir will also narrate the story of Ramayana.

In this special episode, fans will witness the contestants as well as the judges immersed in devotion. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev will be seen as the special guests. While many contestants will sing episodes from Ramayan, Mohammad Danish will sing Hanuman Chalisa. The channel has already shared promos f\of the upcoming episodes that have broken the internet. The videos show contestants and Manoj Muntashir performing the Ramleela. Check out the videos here-

Earlier, judge Neha Kakkar also revealed that she is excited to hear Ramleela live on the Indian Idol 12 stage.

"I am very excited to be part of this upcoming episode as I have never got a chance to watch or listen to the stories of Ramleela. During my childhood, I was occupied with the Jagraata functions and it is for the first time in my life that I will be listening to Ramleela stories live through this show," she said.

On the other hand, Swami Ramdev, who will be the guest for the Ram Navmi special episode revealed that it was on Ram Navmi 27 years ago when he decided to take sanyaas. He revealed that he got a new life that day which is why Ram Navmi holds a special place in his heart. The y6oga guru left all the amenities and comfort of life and started living a simple life. He also blessed the contestants and claimed that their voices gave him goosebumps. Swami Ramdev also shared yoga tips with all the fabulous contestants on the sets

Before Swami Ramdev, Bollywood superstars like Rekha, AR Rahman and others have also graced Indian Idol 12 as guests.