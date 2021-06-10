Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams judges for being self-centred, says 'is this a joke?'

Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIAN_IDOL12 Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams judges for being self-centred: 'Is this a joke?'

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya attended the singing reality show as a guest last week. Slamming reality show judges, the singer has said that those who promote themselves aren't 'real judges'. He revealed that his absence from the reality show was because he was unwilling to share the stage with certain people. He added that he told the creative director of Indian Idol he wasn't asking for work by asking to be brought on the show, but this is what he feels he deserves.

Talking to Bollywood Spy, Abhijeet said, "I told them, I am not asking for work, I am asking for what is rightfully mine. People work under me. I am the employer. They call people who've sung four songs in their life. You make those people judges who haven't served music. They are only commercial. They've given hit songs, but they haven't given music anything."

"If RD Burman was alive today, they wouldn't have called him. They don't give me awards. That's the similarity between me, RD Burman, and Kishore Kumar -- no one recognises us three greats... These fools expose themselves by ignoring me."

He also said that it isn't the fault of singers who're told to 'remix' old songs, because they're paid 'not even 500'.

He further said that he spoke to Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir about everything, and asked them, "Is this a joke?" Responsing to which, they said 'Dada, we've made a big mistake'. I am the real judge, not those who promote themselves, their songs, their albums, themselves; not the contestants. They use contestants; they aren't judges."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said that he is pleased that he got what he wanted to say off his chest, as it is important that judges like him are made a part of singing reality shows.

In the show. Abhijeet was seen singing the popular songs of his time and even recreated number 'Tan Tana Tan' from Salman Khan's Judwaa with contestant Shanmukhapriya, and 'Chaand Taare' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Yess Boss.

