Here's how doting parents Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary announced their newborn daughter's name

Television's Ram and Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were blessed with a baby girl earlier this month. Ever since they have been enjoying the blissful period of parenthood and keep on sharing glimpses of the same on their social media handle. Yet again, they did the same and surprised their fans by announcing the name of their newborn. Ye,s that's true! The actor-couple has named their angel 'Lianna Choudhary.' Taking to their personal Instagram handle, both Gurmeet and Debina shared an adorable picture of their girl from her photoshoot and revealed, "Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. Thank you @ridham_feltcrafts for the personalised name tag .#gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary."

On Tuesday, the actress asked for suggestions from fans for names starting from the letter L. In her vlog, she said, "We have got a letter and we have to think of baby names starting from it. We request you to suggest a name from L which has a nice meaning, which sounds international as well, and which has a very good meaning in Sanskrit as well. All names are welcome."

Previously, she shared pictures from the sixth-day puja for her daughter. The caption shared alongside read, "Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter."

When their baby girl was born, the star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media on Monday. In an Instagram Collab post, the new parents uploaded a beautiful clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," the caption read.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.