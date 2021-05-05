Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Hina Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu and others condole death of Nikki Tamboli's brother due to covid

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to covid. The actress had taken to her Instagram on Tuesday to bid her final goodbye to her brother who had been unwell for the past few days. She had also asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. However, he succumbed to the infection. Condoling the death of Nikki's brother, her co-contestants from the reality show like Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla and others shared heartfelt posts on social media. Hina Khan, who was one of the Toofani Seniors in BB14, also expressed grief.

Hina Khan tweeted, "So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki , I very well know how it feels...No one can ever ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli You are in my prayers.. May god give you and your family strength...May his soul Rest In Peace." Recently, Hina also lost her father who died due to cardiac arrest.

Abhinav Shukla commented, "So sorry for the loss Nikki , accept my heartfelt condolences, i am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong!" Aly Goni said, "Stay strong Nikki u r a fighter.. may Allah rest his soul in peace." Rahul Mahajan said, "Omg I do sorry to hear this news my condolences with you and your family" Jasmin Bhasin said, "You are a strong girl Nikki... Stay strong. May his soul RIP.. Take care"

Manu Punjabi said, "What to say I don't know.. himmat shabdh chota hai.. #Nikki be strong and take care of ur family bcos iss waqt mummy papa ko sabse jada tumari jarurat hai please rona aae tho unke samne nhi Rona abhi unki himmat or hosla bano.. Ishwar madad Kar Hmari.. #rip we are with you nikki"

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nikki shared a couple of pictures with her brother along with an emotional note bidding him final goodbye. Her post read, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us we went with you. The day god called you home. You left us beautiful memories.

Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you. You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken. And nothing seems the same. But as god calls us one by one. The chain will link again." Further she wrote, "You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth."

Her post ended with words of immense love for him and she wrote, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu. Dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa."

On the professional front, Nikki after the reality show was seen in a music album titled 'Birthday Party.' She was gearing up to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.