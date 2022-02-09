'Choudhary Junior Coming...' Gurmeet-Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy flaunting baby bump

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their first child. They met on the sets of their debut show Ramayan. Gurmeet and Debina played the role of Sita and Ram on Anand Sagar's tv show Ramayan, the runtime of which was between 2008 and 2009. 

New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2022 13:08 IST
Congratulations are in order for actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who are expecting their first child. The couple took to social media on Wednesday (February 9) to announce the good news. Taking to Instagram, the couple who got married in 2011, shared a picture, in which Debina is seen flaunting her baby bump in black dress. "To becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," the caption read.

Several of the couple's friends from the industry, including Mouni Roy, Karan Mehra, Karishma Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Mahhi Vij among others, congratulated them. Mehra commented, "Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon." Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa dropped a few red heart emojis. Mouni Roy wrote, "Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes." Take a look:

For those unversed, Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of their debut show Ramayan. They played the role of Sita and Ram on Anand Sagar's tv show Ramayan, the runtime of which was between 2008 and 2009. Choudhary, 35 and  Bonnerjee have featured together on several reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5". 

Gurmeet has also appeared in films like "Khamoshiyan" and JP Dutta's "Paltan." He was last seen in Zee5's The Wife. On the other hand, Debina has worked in shows like 'Yam Hain Hum,' 'Dr. Madhumati On Duty' and 'Santoshi Maa'.

