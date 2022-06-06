Gopi Bahu returns to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena shares photo of massive transformation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA Devoleena ad Gopi Bahu

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to return to the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'. Devoleena, who became popular for her role of Gopi bahu, took to her social media handle to share that she has completed 10 years of being known as Gopi bahu. She also announced that she will be returning to the show and will be seen portraying her character in a more elaborated way.

The actress wrote: "10 Years As 'Gopi'. It can't just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as Gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as Gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express gratitude towards the character. No matter what I do but Saathiya & Gopi is & will always be close to my heart & soul."

She added: "Though I might not be a part of 'Saathiya 2' for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me."

She further showed her gratitude towards producer of the show, Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut.

"With this i would like to thank @msrashmi2002_ mam for showing the love towards me & Gopi @pawankumarmarut Sir yeh na hota agar 10 saal pehle aapne apni Gopi nahi chunte. (Sir it would not have happened if you had not chosen your Gopi 10 years ago) Always grateful to @starplus."

Devoleena concluded, "Coming to your screen as Gopi Soon. Stay Tuned. And Thank you my Extended Family. Without you all it wouldn't have been possible. I LOVE YOU ALL. 10 YEARS OF DEVOLEENA AS GOPI. HURRAY."

In the next post, she also shared a photo showing her massive transformation in 10 years. "10 years of hardwork,love,dedication & so on. Thank you everyone. THEN V/S NOW. #devoleena #thenvsnow #gopibahu #10years #grateful (sic)." she wrote.