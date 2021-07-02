Divorce scene in 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan', reminds Deepshikha Nagpal of going through separation in real life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPSHIKHA NAGPAL Deepshikha Nagpal

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal shared that the scene where her onscreen husband in "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" hands over her divorce papers brought back memories of the time she went through separation in real life. "The scene has become one of my favourite scenes. I just love the way the scene and dialogues are written. I could connect and relive those moments as I have been through a divorce in my life. Divorce is not a good thing in anyone's life. It tears you apart," Deepshikha said.

Drawing a comparison between her reel and real life divorce, Deepshikha said: "When Lalita (her character on the show) fights for her husband Guddu Ji, I felt that she really does love him very much and she tries to do everything in her power to get him back. In my personal life, I couldn't have fought, rebel like her. I would have let it go. I was very emotional while shooting these scenes, it is very close to my heart."

She added: "The story is written and shot so well. I enjoyed playing Lalita's emotional part. I love doing the emotional scene and I'm so glad that my character is so strong, a go-getter a still had an emotional angle which director and creatives are portraying. And who will know better than me to go through divorce."

"Ranju Ki Betiyaan" airs on Dangal TV.