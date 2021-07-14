Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTV Dance Deewane 3: Rekha twirls on her hit songs, plants a kiss on Madhuri Dixit's cheeks

'Dance Deewane 3' makers are enjoying a huge fan following--all thanks to their new strategy of inviting various celebrities as special guests. In the past few weeks, viewers have seen stars like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Raveena Tandon stepping up on the stage. And this week will be no surprise as veteran actress Rekha will be seen joining Madhuri Dixit and the other judges of the reality show. The channel recently shared a new picture of the show that showed the yesteryear's actress kissing Madhuri on her cheeks. Not only this but she will also be seen performing on some of her popular tracks.

The picture that was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors was captioned, "Ye weekend hain sabse special, kyunki humare saath honge Dancing Queens @madhuridixitnene and #RekhaJi! Lots of fun and entertainment awaits on #DanceDeewane3, Sat- Sun raat 8 baje only on #Colors."

Madhuri in the photo looks graceful as she wore a navy blue lehenga paired with a sapphire necklace and matching earrings. Rekha, on the other hand, opted for a heavy jewellery look and completed with a mang tikka.

Meanwhile, the promo video showed Rekha dancing to the beats of her film Umrao Jaan's Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Mein. She is also heard saying: "Baandh le toofan aaj kadmon mein ki taal mein masti ka kaafila chale. Jhoom le aaj deewanon ke sang yoon ki bas deewangi ka silsila chale."

The episode will premiere on July 17.

For those unversed, Rekha even appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and left audience entertained with her quirky response to the show's host Jay Bhanushali. It all happened when he asked about women falling hard for married men to which she replied, "Muhse puchiye na." However, she quickly said, "Maine kuch nahi kaha."