CID actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj assaulted, asks for help on Instagram | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE CID actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj assaulted by her family

A video of TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has surfaced on social media. In which she is seen pleading for help. In the video, Vaishnavi Dhanraj has shown several marks on the face and body. The CID actor also revealed that she was beaten up by family members. She had also posted on her Instagram stories asking for 'help'. For the unversed, Vaishnavi Dhanraj has been a part of many big shows on TV. She has been a part of popular shows like Crime Drama Show CID, and Color's daily soaps, Bepannaah, and Madhubala.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj released a video of herself talking about the scuffle and requested everyone to help. The actress also showed the bruises on her face, lips, and hands on the camera. Vaishnavi Dhanraj said that she had shot this video from the police station. "Namaste, I am Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I need help at this time. I am currently in Kashimira Police Station (Meera Road) police station and I have been assaulted by my family members. I have been beaten very badly. Please I need to help you all. The media, news channels, and all the people in the industry came and helped me," Vaishnavi Dhanraj said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Is 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what lead actor Samriddhi Shukla revealed

Domestic violence has been a victim of domestic violence

Vaishnavi Dhanraj has also fallen victim to physical violence earlier. The actress had to face domestic violence at her wedding. Vaishnavi Dhanraj married actor Nitin Sherawat in 2016. In an interview with Spotboy, the actress revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence and so she divorced him later on. "He might not have killed me, but I was so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that there was bleeding from my leg. Emotionally, physically, and mentally, it was my last day as a wife. I finally got divorced," Vaishnavi Dhanraj had said in the interview.

Latest Entertainment News