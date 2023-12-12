Is 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what lead actor Samriddhi Shukla revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air?

The TV industry's famous show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has been entertaining the audience for the last many years. A lot of changes have been seen in this show so far. Recently, changes were seen in the entire cast of the show. These days, a leap is being seen in the show, but at the same time, the popularity of the show is also decreasing. The audience is not particularly liking the new cast of the show. In such a situation, now there is news that the show is going to be closed. In such a situation, the audience has only one question whether the show will be closed or not.

Samriddhi Shukla broke her silence

After Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra left the show, the audience did not like the new cast. Not only this, many people say that this show is being presented like a serial like Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, due to which the TRP of the serial is continuously falling. In such a situation, now actress Samriddhi Shukla, who is playing Abhira in the current track has said in an interview given to India Forum that, no official information has come to her regarding the show going off air. She further said that, unless you have any official notice, she thinks it will be called a rumor. "I don't think that's happening," Samriddhi said. Along with that she also said that a lot of misinformation keeps circulating on social media and this is also one of them. She also stated that the entire team is working very hard.

This show of Star Plus has been entertaining the audience for 14 years. Many popular stars have joined this show. The story of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra was first shown in the show. After this, their children's story, in which Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were seen. After this, the story of Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopra won the audience. Now the story of the fourth generation is going on in the show.

