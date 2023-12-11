Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain tells Ankita Lokhande that KhanZaadi cooks better amid fight

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vicky Jain tells Ankita Lokhande that KhanZaadi cooks better

Ankit Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had their fair chances of fights and love in the latest season of Bigg Boss 17. Even their mothers were called into the show to mend their relationship with each other. However, in the latest episode, the couple will once again be seen having a heated argument. Moreover, the highlight of the fight was Vicky telling Ankita that there's another contestant who cooks better than her.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will be seen getting into a fight over cooking, leaving the actress in tears. It all happens in the kitchen area where the housemates are making breakfast. While cooking, Ankita takes KhanZaadi's instructions. Upon this, Vicky reacts by telling Khanzaadi: “Tum hi bana lo (you make).” To which, Ankita replies by saying that she can also make the dish good. Leading to a verbal battle, Vicky then says “Khanzaadi cooks better than you.”

Hearing this, Ankita feels bad and breaks down in tears. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Sana Khan Raees had to leave the house after getting minimum votes from the audience. After her exit, a new wildcard was introduced in the show. K-pop singer Aoora entered as a new contestant. However, Ankita has always been in the headlines, ever since she entered the BB house.

Even in last weekend ka Vaar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had asserted that the BB house is being run by Ankita Lokhande. Besides, Salman Khan will give a reality check to contestants who imagine themselves to be the dark horse but are clueless. In a viral clip, Khan can be heard hailing Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their contributions to the show. In the video, he says these three women are running the house while others are clueless. Khan also gave a special mention to Isha Malviya and applauded her for handling her issues with maturity and utmost care.

