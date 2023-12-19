Shocking! THIS TV actor's hair catches fire on set, Karan V Grover becomes the saviour

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhavi Mittal's hair catches fire

TV actor Chhavi Mittal likes to share minute details with her fans on social media. Recently, the actor shared one of her latest videos on Instagram, which is going viral for a shocking reason. In this video, it can be seen that the actress's hair catches fire while she is discussing a scene with her director and co-star Karan V Grover.

"Accidents happen on set, but my hair catching fire somehow felt the scariest!! I accidentally also caught it on camera! The vlog is now live. Link in bio/story. Also thank you Karan V Grover for saving me by putting it out with ur bare hands!" Chhavi wrote in her caption while sharing the video on Instagram. Karan had a rather hilarious reaction to this video on Instagram too. "At first I thought ur on fire cos ur hot na …. Then I realised its a candle … #besafe #bealert, " Karan wrote in the comment section.

Watch the Instagram post here:

Commenting on this video, a user wrote, 'Chhavi ji, please be careful and take care, hope you will be safe'. Another user wrote, 'Oh God, this is very dangerous, hope you are fine, please take care'. The third user wrote, 'It is God's mercy that you are fine'. Fans are expressing concern over the actress's video.

On the work front

For the unversed, Mittal and Grover shoot for a YouTube show called, Catfight. The duo has been making users laugh with her comic show for three years.

Chhavi Mittal has appeared in many TV serials. These shows include 'Teen Bahuraniyan', 'Tumhari Disha', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan', 'Bandini', 'Ek Chutki Aasmaan', 'Twinkle Beauty Parlour' and 'Virasat'. Let us tell you, apart from these shows, Chhavi is also active on social media.

