Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks into tears as he APOLOGISES to ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan | Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Munawar Faruqui landed in a soup after his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan made a wild card entry to the reality show. Ayesha accused the comedian of double-dating and slammed him for being dishonest. In the last episode, Faruqui had an emotional breakdown in front of other housemates and admitted to 'hurting' Ayesha.

In the new promo, Faruqui can be seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Ayesha Khan. As the video progresses, one can see the duo getting emotional as they try to resolve their differences. The comedian gets teary-eyed and apologises to Ayesha. Seeing him sobbing, she consoles him and asks him to apologise to the other woman he was involved with.

Soon after the promo went viral, Bigg Boss 17 audience pontificated on it. While Faruqui's fans showed their support, a section of social media users slammed him for his unloyalty. One user wrote, "Admitting your mistake and apologizing is a big deal. Even a mistake is made by a human being." Another user wrote, "He is sorry thats all matter now everyone should move on from this topic and support him."

"Natak Shuru iska fake insaan chiiii," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi slammed him in her recent Instagram Live. On Monday, she went live and revealed that she was told a different story. "I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about," Nazila said in her Instagram Live.

