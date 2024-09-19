IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, decide to go with three pacers

India and Bangladesh have played 13 Tests against each other with India winning 11 out of them with two being drawn. India will start as favourites but Bangladesh can't be taken lightly.
India against Bangladesh, a fixture a few months ago wouldn't have many takers, however, with the 42-day long international break coming to an end and Bangladesh coming off winning a first-ever bilateral Test series against Pakistan 2-0, it should be a cracker. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs BAN 1st Test from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
