Follow us on Image Source : BCB/BCCI/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, decide to go with three pacers

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: India begin their long Test season, with five matches at home and five away on Thursday, September 19 against Bangladesh with a two-match series. Last time India played a series against Bangladesh was away from home and the hosts almost pulled off what wasn't done before. Thankfully for India, the record of staying unbeaten in Tests against Bangladesh stays intact and that would be the target after the two Tests. A lot of things are being looked forward to with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returning to the fold, KL Rahul being preferred over Sarfaraz Khan and which will be the two pacers India play? As for Bangladesh, they are coming off beating Pakistan 2-0. It should be a cracker. Follow all the live updates of IND vs BAN 1st Test-

Live Match Scorecard