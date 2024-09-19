Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
  5. IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, decide to go with three pacers
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: India kick off their long Test season against Bangladesh in scorching and humid Chennai on Thursday, September 19 after a long 42-day break from international cricket. Bangladesh are coming off beating Pakistan and that boards well for a cracker of a series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2024 9:03 IST
Image Source : BCB/BCCI/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: India begin their long Test season, with five matches at home and five away on Thursday, September 19 against Bangladesh with a two-match series. Last time India played a series against Bangladesh was away from home and the hosts almost pulled off what wasn't done before. Thankfully for India, the record of staying unbeaten in Tests against Bangladesh stays intact and that would be the target after the two Tests. A lot of things are being looked forward to with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returning to the fold, KL Rahul being preferred over Sarfaraz Khan and which will be the two pacers India play? As for Bangladesh, they are coming off beating Pakistan 2-0. It should be a cracker. Follow all the live updates of IND vs BAN 1st Test-

  • Sep 19, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India have a 11-0 head-to-head record against Bangladesh

    India and Bangladesh have played 13 Tests against each other with India winning 11 out of them with two being drawn. India will start as favourites but Bangladesh can't be taken lightly.

  • Sep 19, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series

    India against Bangladesh, a fixture a few months ago wouldn't have many takers, however, with the 42-day long international break coming to an end and Bangladesh coming off winning a first-ever bilateral Test series against Pakistan 2-0, it should be a cracker. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs BAN 1st Test from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

