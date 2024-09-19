Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja break 24-year-old all-time record for India with century partnership

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have created history in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The duo has recorded the highest seventh-wicket stand for India against Bangladesh in the format. The record was earlier with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi who had stitched 121 runs together for 7th wicket back in 2000.

Their record has been finally broken after 24 years with Jadeja and Ashwin bailing India out of trouble for the umpteenth time. The duo joined hands when India was in trouble at 144/6 and took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers who didn't have any answers.

Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in Tests vs Bangladesh

195* - Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai in 2024

121 - Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi, Dhaka in 2000

118* - Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha, Hyderabad in 2017

