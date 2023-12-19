Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's adorable birthday surprise for wife Ankita Lokhande | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss house is glimmering with celebrations. In Salman Khan's reality show, Ankita Lokhande's birthday was celebrated and her husband prepared an adorable surprise for her special day. A video of Vicky Jain reciting the shayari is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Vicky Jain recites, "Koyle si raatein meri, heere si entry teri...inhi mein doob jaun, aankhein jo gehri teri...main kabhi keh nahi paya magar, tujhse hi mukammal zindagi meri". Vicky Jain gave credit to Ayesha and Munawar for being part of the surprise shayari.

In response to the shayari, Abhishek added another for Ankita, "Aaj tere iss din par tera hi haath maangna hai, tere har sukh dukh mein apne aap ko baantna hai, ab jab hum Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aa hi gate toh tere dushmano ko ek ek kar ke chhantna hai".

Recently, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple had exchanged their vows on December 14, 2021. Being inside the Bigg Boss house, their fights, deep affection, compassion and responsibility towards each other have set an example for couple goals for viewers and housemates alike.

