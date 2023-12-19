Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur attends screening of Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Ahead of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's release, a special screening was held for friends of the actors. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur who are rumoured to be dating arrived at the same time for the screening. A video of them is now going viral on social media. In the video, Ananya Panday looks chic in her semi-formal outfit. While Aditya Roy Kapur was sporting a plaid shirt with denims.

Actress' close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were also present as well.

This is not the first time Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together. They were clicked together on a vacation in Europe. Ananya Panday too was there during the special screening of Night Manager to support Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an upcoming coming-of-age drama which stars Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. The film is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan tells the story of the lives of three best friends Imaad, Ahana and Neil who manage their goals, relationships and emotions together.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Singh and Seema Pahwa among others.

