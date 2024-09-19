Xiaomi significantly outperformed Apple in this area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi-Apple

Xiaomi has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the American tech giant Apple. In August, the Chinese company secured the second position in global smartphone sales, surpassing Apple, which now holds the third spot. Meanwhile, the South Korean company Samsung remains the leading smartphone vendor worldwide.

Apple falls behind

According to the latest report from Counterpoint's Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker, Xiaomi has once again outperformed Apple. This is not the first time the Chinese brand has overtaken Apple, as it previously achieved this in 2021. The competition for the top three positions has been ongoing between Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi over the past three years.

The data shared by the research firm indicates that the Chinese brand has been experiencing consistent growth, culminating in it surpassing Apple last month. Despite Apple's recent launch of the iPhone 16 series, the company typically releases only three to four phones per year, while Samsung and Xiaomi release dozens of models annually.

Xiaomi's growth

According to the latest Counterpoint report, Xiaomi is the fastest-growing company of 2024. Although the company's position in India is uncertain, Xiaomi phones have been well-received in the global market. On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 series has received less positive feedback from users, leading to a significant decline in pre-orders compared to the iPhone 15.

Samsung has maintained its position as the global market leader for some time now, with the South Korean brand's market share increasing, except for the last quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been experiencing continuous growth since the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to introduce a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s will expand the company's M series in India. This smartphone will come in two color options and will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and more. Earlier this year, the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M55, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 256GB of storage.

