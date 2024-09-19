Samsung set to launch new smartphone in India with simultaneous video recording capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M55s

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s smartphone will be a new addition to the company’s M series in India. The smartphone will be available in two colour options and some of its key highlights will include a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and more. The company has already launched Samsung Galaxy M55 earlier this year which comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M55s launch date

Samsung announced that the Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India on September 23. The upcoming mid-range smartphone will be available in Coral Green and Thunder Black colour options. Samsung has not yet disclosed the RAM and storage configurations for the Galaxy M55s.

Samsung Galaxy M55s specifications (expected)

A microsite on Amazon has revealed some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M55s before its debut. The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The phone will be 7.8mm thick, identical to the Galaxy M55 model launched in India in April.

Samsung is also highlighting the camera specifications of the Galaxy M55s before its launch. It will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will support Samsung's 'Nightography' low light camera features and No Shake Cam mode.

The Samsung Galaxy M55s will also have a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Users will be able to capture images and video simultaneously using the front and rear cameras. More details about the Galaxy M55s are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to its launch.

ALSO READ: Google unveils new tools to combat AI-generated image misinformation