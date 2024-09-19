Ukraine's Foreign Minister speaks to Jaishankar amid speculations over PM Modi-Zelenskyy meeting in US

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/TWITTER EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: Ukraine's newly appointed Foreign Minister Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, on Thursday, spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. According to the statement released by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, both leaders talked about the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We agreed to take our bilateral relations forward in all promising areas of cooperation. We exchanged views ahead of UNGA and coordinated the next steps in political dialogue," according to the statement.

Notably, the telephone conversation between both leaders came before PM Modi's scheduled trip to the United States, where he will be meeting the QUAD leaders, including US President Joe Biden on September 21.

However, when the reporters asked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri about any possible meeting of PM Modi and Zelenskyy, asserted he was not aware of the Ukrainian side approaching the Indian side for the bilateral meetings.

"I'm not aware of a request at this particular time, in so far as these bilateral meetings are concerned. As I said, we are still finalizing the exact agenda of the bilateral meetings," said Misri.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.