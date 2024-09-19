IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja rescue India with record-breaking partnership after early collapse

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19, 2024

India managed to make a sensational comeback on the opening day of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a record-breaking stand for the seventh wicket to take India from 144/6 to a challenging total of 339/6 at the end of Day 1 at Chepauk.

Ashwin and Jadeja displayed their batting skills after India's batting unit collapsed against Hasan Mahmud's pace at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin registered a brilliant 108-ball century and Jadeja smashed 86* off 117 balls to give India an upper hand in the opening match of the series.

Earlier, in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 56 runs off 118 balls after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell early in the opening session. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul also walked out early after the lunch but then Ashwin and Jadeja dominated the day with a record-breaking 195* runs for the seventh wicket.

Coming back after a historic Test series win in Pakistan, Najmul Shanto elected to bowl first after winning the crucial toss. Hasan Mahmud was quick to put Bangladesh in the driving seat with big wickets of Rohit and Gill with the latter recording a eight-ball duck.

Kohli also failed to make an impact on his return to the Test setup as he scored just six runs before losing his wicket to Hasan Mahmud. India managed to balance the game for some time with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant adding crucial runs in the middle stages but the visiting side scalped three more wickets before lunch to regain control.

Ashwin, who scored a match-winning hundred and picked eight wickets in his last Test at Chepauk, continued where he left off and smashed a 108-ball hundred to deny Bangladesh any pleasure at the end of the day's play. Jadeja was also aggressive from the beginning and played a brilliant knock to put the hosts in the driving seat in the first match of the series.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.