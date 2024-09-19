Ravichandran Ashwin equals MS Dhoni's Test record with quickfire century to rescue India in 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/BCCI Ravichandran Ashwin during the IND vs BAN 1st Test in Chennai on September 19, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin played a memorable innings by scoring a quick and crucial century in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19. The veteran bowling all-rounder produced his sixth Test hundred to equal the legendary cricketers MS Dhoni and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's Test centuries tally.

The 38-year-old Ashwin came to rescue India after they lost their top order early on Day 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then pulled off an unbeaten 195 runs for the seventh wicket to boost India to a big total on the opening day.

Ashwin took just 108 balls to reach a 100-run mark as he registered his second Test hundred in Chennai. He equalled Dhoni and Pataudi's Test hundreds tally to prove his batting skills once again. Dhoni registered just six centuries in his 144 Test innings while Ashwin took 144 innings to equal his tally.

