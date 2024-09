Updated on: September 19, 2024 18:10 IST

Trudeau Faces Confidence Vote: Key challenges his government facing Will he step down? Explained

After facing another loss in a Federal by-election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government could face a tough no-confidence motion as soon as next week. The opposition plans to challenge Trudeau because Canadians cannot afford the planned increase in the federal carbon tax. Can Trudeau Survive