Karnataka: Deputy SP suspended for 'dereliction of duty' during stone pelting incident at Ganesh procession

Karnataka's Nagamangala sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Sumeet, was suspended for dereliction of duty during a stone-pelting incident that occurred during a Ganesh procession in Nagamangala, Mandya. The suspension came in response to the officer's failure to manage the situation effectively, leading to unrest.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that the state government had taken swift and decisive action following the recent violence in Nagamangala, Mandya district. Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar criticized the BJP for politicising the incident, which took place on September 11 during a Ganpati immersion procession.

“Our government acted quickly and firmly in handling the riots. The police are doing what needs to be done, and we won’t be swayed by political attacks,” Shivakumar remarked. He emphasized that the BJP's focus remains on politics rather than addressing the real issues at hand.

Background of the violence

The violence in Nagamangala erupted after allegations of stone-pelting during the Ganesha procession. Following the incident, BJP leaders launched their inquiry into the matter. On Monday, a fact-finding committee, led by BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan, visited the violence-hit areas, accusing the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order.

Ashwath Narayan strongly criticized the Congress government, stating, “This government has consistently failed in maintaining peace and security. Their appeasement politics is dividing society along communal lines.”

Narayan Gowda joins in criticism

BJP leader Narayana Gowda, also part of the fact-finding committee, echoed Narayan's concerns. He suggested that the Congress might have had a hand in orchestrating the violence, accusing the ruling party of deliberately destabilizing the situation for political gain. "Whether it’s an intelligence failure or a deliberate act, we suspect Congress's involvement," he claimed.

Karnataka Home Minister responds

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara responded to the BJP's accusations by stating that the government would consider the BJP's fact-finding committee report if it presented any new information. He assured the public that law enforcement is managing the situation effectively and dismissed allegations of a failure in governance.

The situation in Nagamangala remains tense, with ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the region.

