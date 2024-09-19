PoK activist praises J-K elections, says Pakistani military manipulates voting to fulfil China's interests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashmiri women after casting their votes in the recently concluded first phase of JK elections.

Geneva: Senge Hasnan Sering, a prominent political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan, has commended India for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, citing increased voter turnout as a sign of hope and progress. In an interview with ANI in Geneva, Sering emphasised the growing interest among locals, pointing to a turnout of nearly 59 per cent during the first phase of assembly elections.

Comparing this to the dismal turnout of 10-20 per cent in elections held two decades ago in J&K, Sering described the current figures as a major shift. "This shows that local people have hope--hope that they will eventually govern their land, and resources, and make decisions within India's constitutional framework," he stated.

India's elections conducted with full constitutional rights: Sering

He further highlighted that the elections were conducted with the full constitutional rights and guarantees offered to the people of Jammu, Kashmir, allowing them to participate as equal citizens of India. Sering contrasted this with the political situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, where he claimed elections are manipulated by the Pakistani military for its own interests.

"Pakistan does not have a legal or constitutional framework to govern these regions. Their elections are merely a facade to enable the military to exploit local natural resources and facilitate trade routes with China," he asserted. He criticised Pakistan's declining economy, citing high inflation and external debt, which has left the country unable to provide adequate wages or infrastructure to support its population.

Sering seeks global leaders attention on Pakistan

Sering warned that without international intervention, Pakistan faces the risk of economic collapse in the coming years. The activist also raised concerns about the ongoing use of PoK as a base for terrorist activities targeting India. He highlighted the rising threat posed by the collaboration between Kashmiri and Khalistani militants, fueled by countries hostile to India's growing influence, such as China and nations that back the Muslim Brotherhood. "It has never dismantled the infrastructure that promotes terrorism and exports it to India. In Jammu and Kashmir, we now see a new dimension to terrorism with the involvement of Khalistanis. The international community is concerned about the growing collaboration between Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorists, as they are coming together and creating greater challenges for India."

This collaboration has led to an increase in attacks on Indian security forces and civilians. Sering's comments underline the stark differences in governance and democratic legitimacy between Jammu and Kashmir and the areas under Pakistani occupation.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: PoK residents should join India, we consider them our own unlike Pakistan: Rajnath