Jio Rs 719 vs Rs 749 plan: Here's why you won't regret paying Rs 30 extra

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio Rs 719 vs Rs 749 recharge plan

Jio recently increased its prepaid and postpaid mobile tariffs by up to 15 percent, making its recharge plans more expensive than before. Along with the price revision, the company removed some recharge plans and adjusted the benefits offered with others. Nevertheless, Jio still provides many affordable recharge options for its customers. Whether you are a Jio subscriber or considering switching to Jio, it's essential to be informed about its recharge plans. Jio offers two recharge plans with approximately 70 days of validity. In this article, we will outline the difference between the Jio Rs 719 and Rs 749 recharge plans to help you determine which plan best suits your needs.

Jio Rs 719 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 719 and comes with 70 days of validity. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also get 2GB of daily data with this recharge plan for 70 days. In addition to this, this recharge plan offers unlimited 5G data and complimentary subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 749 recharge plan

The recharge plan is priced at Rs 749 and is valid for 72 days. It includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also receive 2GB of daily data for 72 days. Additionally, the plan offers 20GB of extra data and unlimited 5G data. Furthermore, users get a complimentary subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 719 vs Rs 749 recharge plan: Which is best for you?

The Jio Rs 719 plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day for a period of 70 days, offering a total of 140GB of data. On the other hand, the Jio Rs 749 plan offers the same benefits for 72 days and includes 20GB of additional data, totaling 164GB. Therefore, the Rs 749 recharge plan is more beneficial as it provides an extra 24GB of data for just Rs 30.

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 719 vs Rs 749 recharge plan

ALSO READ: This Jio's 84-day recharge plan is best for users who love online grocery, food ordering: Here's why