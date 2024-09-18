This Jio's 84-day recharge plan is best for users who love online grocery, food ordering: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Jio recently increased its mobile tariffs for both prepaid and postpaid users by an average of 15 percent. As a result, many users have started migrating to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. In an effort to retain its customers, Jio has introduced new recharge plans with additional benefits. One of the new recharge plans offers 2GB of data per day for 84 days. This plan is particularly beneficial for those who frequently order food and groceries online. Here’s why.

Jio Rs 1,028 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,028 and is valid for 84 days. It offers free voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers will also get 2GB of data per day for 84 days. In addition to this, it also offers free unlimited 5G data to users in areas where Jio’s 5G services are available.

Furthermore, to make this plan attractive, the company also offers complementary Swiggy One Lite, JioTV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud subscriptions with this recharge plan. Swiggy One Lite subscription is valid for 3 months.

Swiggy One Lite benefits

The Swiggy One Lite 3 month subscription provides benefits worth Rs 600 which include:

10 free home delivery on food orders above Rs 149

10 free home delivery on Instamart orders above Rs 199

No surge fees on food and Instamart orders

Up to 30 percent extra discounts on 20K+ food delivery restaurants above regular offers

10 percent discount on Genie deliveries above Rs 60

Meanwhile, Jio has introduced a new offer to promote its fiber broadband service. Jio users can now get free mobile recharge by signing up for a new AirFiber plan. According to Jio's website, users who sign up will receive a complimentary yearly mobile recharge plan worth Rs 3599, which is valid for 365 days. This plan includes the benefit of 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. Users can book a new AirFiber plan through the company's website or the My Jio app. The company has set a booking charge of only Rs 50 for the AirFiber broadband.

Additionally, users are being offered a 30 percent discount on a 3-month plan under the AirFiber Freedom Offer, available for Rs 2121. This plan includes access to over 800 digital TV channels, more than 13 OTT apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi (with a 1000GB data FUP limit every month).

