Jio's Rs 3,599 annual mobile recharge plan is available for free: Here's how to claim

Jio has surprised its millions of users once again by offering a 365-day mobile recharge plan for free. The country's largest telecom company announced this offer on its official website. Jio users can take advantage of this offer, eliminating the hassle of recharging for the entire year. This offer is available for all telecom circles in the country, and especially Jio prepaid users can benefit from it.

What is the offer?

Jio has introduced this offer to promote its fibre broadband service. Jio users can enjoy free mobile recharge by signing up for a new AirFiber plan. According to Jio's website, users will receive a complimentary yearly mobile recharge plan worth Rs 3599, valid for 365 days. This plan includes the benefit of 2.5GB high-speed data daily.

How to avail the benefit?

Jio users can book a new AirFiber through the company's website and My Jio app. The company has set a booking charge of only Rs 50 for Air Fiber broadband. Additionally, users are being offered a 30% discount on a 3-month plan under the AirFiber Freedom Offer, available for Rs 2121. This plan includes access to over 800 digital TV channels, more than 13 OTT apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi (with a 1000GB data FUP limit every month).

A lucky user among those who book AirFiber will receive this annual plan for free. This plan offers 2.5GB high-speed data daily, unlimited 5G data for free, 100 free SMS daily, and free national roaming on any network across the country.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched the iActivate service for its millions of mobile users. This service allows users to activate their SIM cards from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit a Jio store. Additionally, the company is providing free home delivery of SIM cards. This makes it incredibly easy to purchase and activate a new Jio SIM card.

