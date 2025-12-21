Fog likely to disrupt flight operations in Delhi, other parts of north India; IndiGo issues advisory The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR. According to the department, moderate to dense fog is expected to prevail in the region during the morning and evening hours, while a cold day warning has been issued for the afternoon.

New Delhi:

IndiGo airline on Saturday issued a travel advisory, warning the flyers of flight disruptions due to fog affecting the visibility in Delhi and several other parts of northern India. The airline said that the weather conditions may lead to delays or schedule changes.

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations. Our teams will remain fully prepared through the night, monitoring the weather minute by minute,” the airline posted on X.

IndiGo has urged the flyers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Besides, people impacted with such disruptions can claim a refund.

“We understand that waiting is never easy, and we truly appreciate your patience through these seasonal disruptions. Before leaving for the airport, we recommend checking the latest flight status via https://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you may conveniently choose another option or claim a refund via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html,” the advisory added.

The national capital and other areas of north India are affected by dense fog, which has significantly affected the visibility. The prevailing weather conditions have affected air, rail, and road transport.

As many as 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Delhi Airport issues advisory

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory urging passengers to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines to check the status of their flights.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

IMD issues Yellow Alert

This means temperatures will remain low even during the daytime, leading to an increase in cold conditions.

Despite the arrival of a western disturbance, weather conditions in Delhi are not expected to improve significantly. Wind speeds remain very low, due to which pollution levels are likely to continue rising in the coming days.