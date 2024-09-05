Jio new users can activate SIMs at home using the iActivate: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio iActivate service

Jio has launched the iActivate service for its millions of mobile users. This service allows users to activate their SIM cards from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit a Jio store. Additionally, the company is providing free home delivery of SIM cards. This makes it incredibly easy to purchase and activate a new Jio SIM card.

The iActivate service is available for both Android and iOS smartphone users. To use this service, users need to install the My Jio app on their phones. Once installed, they can access the iActivate banner within the app to initiate the process of purchasing and activating a new SIM card.

How to use the Jio iActivate service:

1. Open the My Jio app.

2. On the home page, tap on the iActivate banner located at the bottom.

3. This will redirect you to the page for purchasing a SIM card with free home delivery.

4. Enter your mobile number and OTP on the following page.

5. Select a SIM type for your new number. You can either choose eSIM or Physical SIM.

6. After selecting the SIM type you will get the option for Jio iActivate click on it to proceed further

7. Select a verification mode for KYC via Aadhaar OTP or KYC via Digilocker.

8. Continue and follow on-screen instructions to submit and get your SIM activated from your home.

Meanwhile, during the recent 47th Annual General Meeting, Reliance introduced its innovative Jio Phonecall AI, an AI-powered service that promises to revolutionise phone calls for millions of Jio users. This cutting-edge feature will provide users with the ability to record calls, translate conversations into different languages, and convert voice to text in real time.

Additionally, the service will offer helpful summaries of lengthy discussions, providing users with quick access to key points. Overall, Jio Phonecall AI is set to simplify communication and enhance user experience.

