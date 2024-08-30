Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, and how to use it?

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Phonecall AI

Reliance recently hosted its 47th Annual General Meeting. During the event, the company launched its new AI-powered service called Jio Phonecall AI. This service offers users benefits such as call recording and translation. The Phonecall AI feature integrates AI into the every day phone calls of millions of Jio users. According to Jio, will simplify many tasks for users.

What is Jio Phonecall AI?

Jio Phonecall will allow users to record phone calls and translate them into different languages. This will be particularly useful for users who need to communicate in different languages or understand conversations in other languages.

In addition, to call recording and translation, Jio Phonecall AI will also allow users to convert voice into text in real-time, making it easier to reference important details without having to replay the call.

The new AI service will also provide summaries of long conversations, helping users quickly grasp the key points of any discussion.

How to use Jio Phonecall AI feature

To access this feature, users need to add the Jio Phone Call AI number 1-800-732673 during the call.

After adding the number, users will receive a welcome message from Jio.

Users will then need to press #1 to record and transcribe the call.

To stop transcription during the call, users can dial #2, and to resume, they can press #1 again.

After the call ends, users should press #3 to turn off the Jio Phonecall AI.

After the call, JioPhonecall AI will store all recordings, transcriptions, summaries, and translations in Jio Cloud, ensuring they are safe and accessible at any time.

It's important to note that Jio has ensured transparency in this feature. Callers will be informed when their call is being recorded.

Users can take advantage of Jio's Welcome Offer, which includes 100 GB of free cloud storage along with privacy and security features. With Jio Cloud, users can store and share photos, videos, documents, and more.

