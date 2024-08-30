Telegram Ban: These 5 messaging apps could be best alternatives

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Telegram

Smartphone users use various social media platforms to connect with their friends and family. The use of the Telegram application has rapidly increased in India in recent years. Its features have impressed millions of users in India leading them to use Telegram as their primary instant messaging application. However, Telegram has faced challenges recently. The company's CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris and is currently out on bail. The company has been accused of various objectionable activities, prompting the Indian government to investigate its security policies.

If any negligence regarding national security policies is found, the application could potentially be banned in the country. Given that millions of people in India use Telegram, a ban would pose significant challenges for its users.

As an alternative, here are five other platforms that could be useful if Telegram is banned:

1. WhatsApp

A popular instant messaging app with end-to-end encryption, used by over 3 billion people globally. It offers features such as personal chatting, group chat, voice calls, video calls, status updates, and online payment.

2. ThickClient

Known for strong security features and encrypted messaging. It includes group chat, status updates, voice and video calls, and an auto-delete feature for messages.

3. Signal

Like Telegram, Signal is known for its strong security features and fully encrypted messaging. It offers group chat, voice and video calls, and status updates.

4. Mattermost

A business messenger with high-level security features and encryption. It includes voice calls, video calls, group chat, and status updates.

5. Microsoft Teams

More than just an instant messaging app, Microsoft Teams is a collaboration platform integrated with Microsoft 365. It offers end-to-end encryption and can be used for both personal and professional purposes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has clarified that, at present, the government will not regulate calling services provided through social media apps. Telecom operators had argued that the new Telecommunication Act should also be applicable to apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, and that over-the-top (OTT) apps offering calling services should be subject to regulation.

However, the DoT stated that it currently has no plans to regulate OTT services, and that only telecom operators licensed under the Telecom Act can be subject to regulation.

